One found dead in Polk County fire

MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was found dead after fire tore through a home in Imperial Lakes area of Polk County early Monday morning.

Polk County Fire Rescue crews responded to 5400 Water Oak Ct. in Mulberry around 2:50 a.m. finding the home was fully involved and fire visible through the roof.

Firefighters attempted to search the bedrooms, but conditions got too dangerous to be inside and the commander ordered all crews to exit the home. Once it was safe to go inside, a victim was found deceased in the living room of the home. That person has not been identified.

The Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations is investigating the cause of the fire. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting the death investigation.

