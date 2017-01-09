Name the Orlando Magic’s D-League team and win season tickets

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Attention basketball fans, you have a chance to win season tickets.

The Orlando Magic’s D-League affiliate is asking fans to help name its team that will play in Lakeland starting in the 2017-2018 season.

Ideas for team names can be submitted at this website from Jan. 9 – Jan. 20.

Contest organizers say the first person to submit the selected winning name will receive two season tickets for the inaugural 2017-2018 season.

The first 10 people to participate in the contest will receive a pair of opening night tickets for the inaugural 2017-2018 Lakeland D-League season.

On Dec. 14, the Orlando Magic and the NBA Development League announced that the Magic purchased the Erie BayHawks with plans to relocate the team to Lakeland to begin play during the 2017-2018 season.

With the purchase, the Magic became the 17th NBA team to own and operate their NBA D-League affiliate.

The franchise, which will be owned and operated by the Orlando Magic, will play its 24 home games at The Lakeland Center.

Get more information about games and season tickets here.