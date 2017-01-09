Name the Orlando Magic’s D-League team and win season tickets

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Attention basketball fans, you have a chance to win season tickets.
The Orlando Magic’s D-League affiliate is asking fans to help name its team that will play in Lakeland starting in the 2017-2018 season.
Ideas for team names can be submitted at this website from Jan. 9 – Jan. 20.
Contest organizers say the first person to submit the selected winning name will receive two season tickets for the inaugural 2017-2018 season.
The first 10 people to participate in the contest will receive a pair of opening night tickets for the inaugural 2017-2018 Lakeland D-League season.
On Dec. 14, the Orlando Magic and the NBA Development League announced that the Magic purchased the Erie BayHawks with plans to relocate the team to Lakeland to begin play during the 2017-2018 season.
With the purchase, the Magic became the 17th NBA team to own and operate their NBA D-League affiliate.
The franchise, which will be owned and operated by the Orlando Magic, will play its 24 home games at The Lakeland Center.
Get more information about games and season tickets here.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.