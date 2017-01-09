Mom accused in teen’s dismemberment was child welfare worker

ap By Published: Updated:
Sara Packer, center, handcuffed, the adoptive mother of Grace Packer, was led out of District Court in Newtown, Pa., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, by Pennsylvania Constables and taken into custody. Packer, whose teenage daughter's dismembered remains were found in the woods last fall, has been charged along with her boyfriend Jacob Sullivan with killing the girl in a "rape-murder fantasy" the couple shared, a prosecutor said Sunday. (Michael Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Sara Packer, center, handcuffed, the adoptive mother of Grace Packer, was led out of District Court in Newtown, Pa., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, by Pennsylvania Constables and taken into custody. Packer, whose teenage daughter's dismembered remains were found in the woods last fall, has been charged along with her boyfriend Jacob Sullivan with killing the girl in a "rape-murder fantasy" the couple shared, a prosecutor said Sunday. (Michael Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania woman charged along with her boyfriend with dismembering her adoptive daughter as part of a rape-murder fantasy previously worked as an adoption supervisor for a children’s welfare agency.

Allentown’s The Morning Call newspaper reports Sara Packer worked as a supervisor for the Northampton County Children, Youth and Families Division for adoptions. County officials say Packer worked for the county from 2003 to 2010.

Packer was arraigned Sunday on charges including criminal homicide, rape and abuse of a corpse. Boyfriend Jacob Sullivan was arraigned on similar charges. They haven’t entered pleas. But Sullivan says what he did “was wrong.”

Authorities say 14-year-old Grace Packer was poisoned and strangled in July. They say the couple dismembered Grace’s body and dumped it in October.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s