Lines to enter National Championship game ‘nightmare experience’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Big crowds at the big match-up brought on big tempers at the 2017 College National Championship game at Raymond James Stadium Monday night.

So many people were trying to pack in to the stadium at one time, extra gates had to be opened.

“This is most dangerous thing going on in the city tonight. There’s gonna be some bad stuff out there. You’re standing there an hour, people are fighting and pushing. Tampa needs to get its act together,” screamed one angry fan.

Another fan told News Channel 8 it was a “nightmare experience.”

“It took us two hours to get through here, there was a stampede. If anyone had small children, it was horrible,” said one woman.

Fans were furious as they stood in line, some of them claim up to two hours.

The reason for the long lines, according to stadium and city sources, were heavy game day traffic and last minute tailgaters.

Some people claim there were not nearly enough gates to get inside smoothly.

However, the extra time to go through security was welcomed wholeheartedly by some.

“It’s all about security, and I appreciate that,” said Mike Jones.

“I’m not complaining at all. They’ve done a very nice job. Just a matter of everyone showing up at once, it’s the last five minutes, and they all show up at the same time.”

8 on Your Side Will be asking questions about this issue at a news conference at the Tampa Convention Center scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.