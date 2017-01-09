Largo Consignment RV closes down amid criminal investigation

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Months after an 8 On Your Side investigation uncovered questionable business practices at Largo’s Consignment RV, the business has shut down amid a criminal investigation.

The lot, at 9525 Ulmerton Road, is mostly bare, and many customers were able to pick up their RVs before the shop closed its doors.

But, numerous customers are left without tens of thousands of dollars – money for their RVs that had already sold via consignment.

“I’m still making monthly payments on an RV that I don’t own,” said Lornora Lundy.

Lundy turned to 8 On Your Side’s Better Call Behnken in October. She and her late husband contracted with the company to sell their RV last June because Mr. Lundy was terminally ill.

The RV sold in July and the Lundy’s loan was supposed to be paid off by the company, but it wasn’t.

Lundy’s husband passed away and now she is stuck with an $18,000 loan on an RV someone else purchased months ago.

When contacted by 8 On Your Side in October about Lundy’s loan, Consignment RV owner Jeremy Raney insisted her situation was a mix-up and that a check for $18,000 had already been mailed out, but it never arrived.

“He lied,” Lundy said. “I don’t think he ever sent that check out.

Another couple, featured by 8 On Your Side, said their RV was sold and the company would not pay them.

So they ended up stealing their RV back.

That decision saved them from losing more than $150,000, but they found out that another customer had already paid cash for the RV. That woman is now stuck with nothing.

A spokesman for the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says their investigation is still ongoing and that the state Department of Motor Vehicles shut down the business because of the growing number of complaints.

