Lakeland gun shop burglary has Polk Sheriff fuming

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Security cameras recorded thieves in action at “Rapture Guns and Knives” on North US 98, north of Lakeland.

After jimmying open the front door, one takes a hammer, then uses his feet to smash out the glass in a case.

Then, it’s a free-for-all as they scoop guns into a satchel.

Store owner, Ben Pollock said he beefed up security after a break-in several years ago. It wasn’t enough.

“I don’t know how they plan to get rid of the guns, but it can’t be good” he said.

That’s what worries Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

“These guns all go to the streets, they all go to criminals. They all go to thugs. And those thugs rob and shoot and murder people,” he said.

The Sheriff said deputies visited Rapture Gun on December 13th, warning the owner to put his guns in a safe or vault, or at least make the store harder to get in to.

“Gun store owners have a moral and an ethical obligation to protect their guns” said Sheriff Judd.

“A safe that big enough…we’re a small store. We’re a family-owned business. Safe that size would be a huge expense” said Pollock.

Sheriff Judd has a message for him.

“Well Ben, here’s your sign. They broke into your store last night and they took 40 guns” he said.

Ben’s father, Ben senior, insists, his son is not the criminal. He plans 24-hour armed security.

“That’s cheaper than buying a safe, because I got a lot of children that are old enough to carry firearms” he said.

Making matters worse, Sheriff Judd said when the crooks broke in, there was a nine minute delay before the alarm company called the sheriff’s office.

His deputies got there in two minutes, but the thieves were long gone.