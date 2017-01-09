Jiu Jitsu for Veterans

Did you know there are veterans who are getting much needed help from yoga and Jiu Jitsu? That’s where the non-profit Balanced Life Warriors comes in. Right now they are involved in a USF veteran study.

If you or a veteran you know are male, between the ages of 18-45, and are experiencing symptoms of PTSD, call Ryan Deichert at 813-951-4865 for more information or to participate in our USF study.  There is no cost to you and participation does NOT effect your veteran benefits.

Www.palmyoga.com

Www. tampajiujitsu.com

Our veteran program, Balanced Life Warriors, can be found on Facebook under the same name.

 

 

