Homeowner shoots, kills burglar in Sarasota

SARASOTA, FL (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a burglar was shot and killed by the owner of the home he was allegedly breaking into.

Deputies responded to 2311 Constitution Boulevard at 1:23 p.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting. An investigation revealed that when the homeowner entered his house, he was assaulted by the suspect, Glenn Edward Oliver.

The victim then used a firearm to shoot and subsequently kill Oliver, deputies say. Evidence shows Oliver forced his way in through a window while the family was out of town.

Oliver, 30, He has an extensive criminal history and was recently released from prison after a 10-year sentence for Robbery with a Firearm and Carjacking, deputies say.

Detectives believe the homeowner shot in self-defense and therefore, is not facing charges at this time.