Headlines: National Championship tonight; Orlando police officer & deputy killed; Golden Globes winners

Good afternoon! Today is Monday, January 9.

TODAY’S WEATHER

After a chilly morning, it is starting to warm up. We’ll have lots of sunshine, a lighter breezy, and highs in the mid to upper 60s. See your full forecast here

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Police officer shot in Orlando dies, deputy killed pursing suspect. Manhunt underway for killer. Read more

2017 College Football National Championship: What to Know Before You Go – See here

Golden Globe winners 2017: The complete list – See here

Tampa road closures during College Football Championship game – See here

One found dead in Polk County fire. Read more

Busy thief breaks into 70 storage units at St. Pete facility. Read more

WATCH LIVE: Cold front has fluffy eaglet snuggling with parents. See here

7 people arrested while feeding homeless in Tampa. Read more

Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: Dec. 26 to 30 – See here