Headlines: National Championship tonight; Orlando police officer & deputy killed; Golden Globes winners

Good afternoon! Today is Monday, January 9.
TODAY’S WEATHER
After a chilly morning, it is starting to warm up. We’ll have lots of sunshine, a lighter breezy, and highs in the mid to upper 60s. See your full forecast here
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Police officer shot in Orlando dies, deputy killed pursing suspect. Manhunt underway for killer. Read more
2017 College Football National Championship: What to Know Before You Go – See here
Golden Globe winners 2017: The complete list – See here
Tampa road closures during College Football Championship game – See here
One found dead in Polk County fire. Read more
Busy thief breaks into 70 storage units at St. Pete facility. Read more
WATCH LIVE: Cold front has fluffy eaglet snuggling with parents. See here
7 people arrested while feeding homeless in Tampa. Read more
See all of today’s top stories
DON’T MISS IT
Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: Dec. 26 to 30 – See here