Golden Globe winners 2017: The complete list

This image released by NBC shows host Jimmy Fallon at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.
This image released by NBC shows host Jimmy Fallon at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

Award season is in full swing! The movie and television worlds came together Sunday night for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jimmy Fallon on NBC.Here’s a rundown of the categories. Did your favorite movie, TV show, or actor win? The winner in each category is highlighted with a star.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

  • Colin Farrell, “The Lobster”
  • **Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”**
  • Hugh Grant, “Florence Foster Jenkins”
  • Jonah Hill, “War Dogs”
  • Ryan Reynolds, “Deadpool”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

  • Annette Bening, “20th Century Women”
  • Lily Collins, “Rules Don’t Apply”
  • Hailee Steinfeld, “The Edge of Seventeen”
  • **Emma Stone, “La La Land”**
  • Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

  • Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”
  • Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”
  • Simon Helberg, “Florence Foster Jenkins”
  • Dev Patel, “Lion”
  • **Aaron Taylor Johnson, “Nocturnal Animals”**

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

  • **Viola Davis, “Fences”**
  • Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”
  • Nicole Kidman, “Lion”
  • Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”
  • Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

Best Animated Feature

  • “Kubo and the Two Strings”
  • “My Life as a Zucchini”
  • “Moana”
  • “Sing”
  • “Zootopia”

Best Motion Picture, Drama

  • “Hacksaw Ridge”
  • “Hell or High Water”
  • “Lion”
  • “Manchester by the Sea”
  • “Moonlight”

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

  • “20th Century Women”
  • “Deadpool”
  • “Florence Foster Jenkins”
  • **”La La Land”**
  • “Sing Street”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

  • Denzel Washington, “Fences”
  • **Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”**
  • Joel Edgerton, “Loving”
  • Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”
  • Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

  • **Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”**
  • Natalie Portman, “Jackie”
  • Ruth Negga, “Loving”
  • Amy Adams, “Arrival”
  • Jessica Chastain, “Miss Sloane”

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

  • “Divines”
  • **”Elle”**
  • “Neruda”
  • “The Salesman”
  • “Tony Erdmann”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

  • **Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”**
  • Tom Ford, “Nocturnal Animals”
  • Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”
  • Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”
  • Taylor Sheridan, “Hell or High Water”

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

  • “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” “Trolls”
  • **”City of Stars,” “La La Land”**
  • “Faith,” “Sing”
  • “Gold,” “Gold”
  • “How Far I’ll Go,” “Moana”

Best Director, Motion Picture

  • **Damien Chazelle, “La La Land“**
  • Tom Ford, “Nocturnal Animals
  • Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge
  • Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight
  • Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

  • “Moonlight”
  • **”La La Land”**
  • “Arrival”
  • “Lion”
  • “Hidden Figures”

TV

Best Television Series, Drama

  • “The Crown”
  • “Stranger Things”
  • “Westworld”
  • “Game of Thrones”
  • “This Is Us”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

  • Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”
  • **Billy Bob Thornton, “Goliath”**
  • Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
  • Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”
  • Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical

  • **”Atlanta”**
  • “Black-ish”
  • “Mozart in the Jungle”
  • “Transparent”
  • “Veep

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • American Crime”
  • “The Dresser”
  • “The Night Manager”
  • “The Night Of”
  • **”The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”**

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”
  • Riley Keough, “The Girlfriend Experience”
  • **Sarah Paulson, “People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”**
  • Charlotte Rampling, “London Spy”
  • Kerry Washington, “Confirmation”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical

  • Rachel Bloon, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
  • Sarah Jessica Parker, “Divorce”
  • Issa Rae, “Insecure”
  • Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin”
  • **Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”**

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical

  • Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
  • Gael Garcia Bernal, “Mozart in the Jungle”
  • **Donald Glover, “Atlanta”**
  • Nick Nolte, “Graves”
  • Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

  • **Claire Foy, “The Crown”**
  • Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”
  • Winona Ryder, “Stranger Things”
  • Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”
  • Keri Russell, “The Americans”

