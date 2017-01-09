Golden Globe winners 2017: The complete list

Award season is in full swing! The movie and television worlds came together Sunday night for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jimmy Fallon on NBC.Here’s a rundown of the categories. Did your favorite movie, TV show, or actor win? The winner in each category is highlighted with a star.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell, “The Lobster”

**Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”**

Hugh Grant, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Jonah Hill, “War Dogs”

Ryan Reynolds, “Deadpool”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Annette Bening, “20th Century Women”

Lily Collins, “Rules Don’t Apply”

Hailee Steinfeld, “The Edge of Seventeen”

**Emma Stone, “La La Land”**

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Simon Helberg, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

**Aaron Taylor Johnson, “Nocturnal Animals”**

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

**Viola Davis, “Fences”**

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

Best Animated Feature

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“My Life as a Zucchini”

“Moana”

“Sing”

“Zootopia”

Best Motion Picture, Drama

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

“20th Century Women”

“Deadpool”

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

**”La La Land”**

“Sing Street”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

**Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”**

Joel Edgerton, “Loving”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

**Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”**

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Ruth Negga, “Loving”

Amy Adams, “Arrival”

Jessica Chastain, “Miss Sloane”

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

“Divines”

**”Elle”**

“Neruda”

“The Salesman”

“Tony Erdmann”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

**Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”**

Tom Ford, “Nocturnal Animals”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

Taylor Sheridan, “Hell or High Water”

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” “Trolls”

**”City of Stars,” “La La Land”**

“Faith,” “Sing”

“Gold,” “Gold”

“How Far I’ll Go,” “Moana”

Best Director, Motion Picture

**Damien Chazelle, “La La Land“**

Tom Ford, “Nocturnal Animals“

Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge“

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight“

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea“

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

“Moonlight”

**”La La Land”**

“Arrival”

“Lion”

“Hidden Figures”

TV

Best Television Series, Drama

“The Crown”

“Stranger Things”

“Westworld”

“Game of Thrones”

“This Is Us”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

**Billy Bob Thornton, “Goliath”**

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical

**”Atlanta”**

“Black-ish”

“Mozart in the Jungle”

“Transparent”

“Veep

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“American Crime”

“The Dresser”

“The Night Manager”

“The Night Of”

**”The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”**

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”

Riley Keough, “The Girlfriend Experience”

**Sarah Paulson, “People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”**

Charlotte Rampling, “London Spy”

Kerry Washington, “Confirmation”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical

Rachel Bloon, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Sarah Jessica Parker, “Divorce”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin”

**Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”**

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Gael Garcia Bernal, “Mozart in the Jungle”

**Donald Glover, “Atlanta”**

Nick Nolte, “Graves”

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

**Claire Foy, “The Crown”**

Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”

Winona Ryder, “Stranger Things”

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”