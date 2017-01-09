Golden Globe winners 2017: The complete list

Award season is in full swing! The movie and television worlds came together Sunday night for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jimmy Fallon on NBC.Here’s a rundown of the categories. Did your favorite movie, TV show, or actor win? The winner in each category is highlighted with a star.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Colin Farrell, “The Lobster”
- **Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”**
- Hugh Grant, “Florence Foster Jenkins”
- Jonah Hill, “War Dogs”
- Ryan Reynolds, “Deadpool”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Annette Bening, “20th Century Women”
- Lily Collins, “Rules Don’t Apply”
- Hailee Steinfeld, “The Edge of Seventeen”
- **Emma Stone, “La La Land”**
- Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”
- Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”
- Simon Helberg, “Florence Foster Jenkins”
- Dev Patel, “Lion”
- **Aaron Taylor Johnson, “Nocturnal Animals”**
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- **Viola Davis, “Fences”**
- Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”
- Nicole Kidman, “Lion”
- Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”
- Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”
Best Animated Feature
- “Kubo and the Two Strings”
- “My Life as a Zucchini”
- “Moana”
- “Sing”
- “Zootopia”
Best Motion Picture, Drama
- “Hacksaw Ridge”
- “Hell or High Water”
- “Lion”
- “Manchester by the Sea”
- “Moonlight”
Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
- “20th Century Women”
- “Deadpool”
- “Florence Foster Jenkins”
- **”La La Land”**
- “Sing Street”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Denzel Washington, “Fences”
- **Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”**
- Joel Edgerton, “Loving”
- Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”
- Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
- **Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”**
- Natalie Portman, “Jackie”
- Ruth Negga, “Loving”
- Amy Adams, “Arrival”
- Jessica Chastain, “Miss Sloane”
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
- “Divines”
- **”Elle”**
- “Neruda”
- “The Salesman”
- “Tony Erdmann”
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- **Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”**
- Tom Ford, “Nocturnal Animals”
- Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”
- Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”
- Taylor Sheridan, “Hell or High Water”
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
- “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” “Trolls”
- **”City of Stars,” “La La Land”**
- “Faith,” “Sing”
- “Gold,” “Gold”
- “How Far I’ll Go,” “Moana”
Best Director, Motion Picture
- **Damien Chazelle, “La La Land“**
- Tom Ford, “Nocturnal Animals“
- Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge“
- Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight“
- Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea“
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- “Moonlight”
- **”La La Land”**
- “Arrival”
- “Lion”
- “Hidden Figures”
TV
Best Television Series, Drama
- “The Crown”
- “Stranger Things”
- “Westworld”
- “Game of Thrones”
- “This Is Us”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
- Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”
- **Billy Bob Thornton, “Goliath”**
- Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
- Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”
- Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”
Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical
- **”Atlanta”**
- “Black-ish”
- “Mozart in the Jungle”
- “Transparent”
- “Veep
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- “American Crime”
- “The Dresser”
- “The Night Manager”
- “The Night Of”
- **”The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”**
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”
- Riley Keough, “The Girlfriend Experience”
- **Sarah Paulson, “People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”**
- Charlotte Rampling, “London Spy”
- Kerry Washington, “Confirmation”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical
- Rachel Bloon, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
- Sarah Jessica Parker, “Divorce”
- Issa Rae, “Insecure”
- Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin”
- **Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”**
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical
- Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
- Gael Garcia Bernal, “Mozart in the Jungle”
- **Donald Glover, “Atlanta”**
- Nick Nolte, “Graves”
- Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
- **Claire Foy, “The Crown”**
- Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”
- Winona Ryder, “Stranger Things”
- Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”
- Keri Russell, “The Americans”