Football fans arrive early for College National Championship

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For fans of Clemson and Alabama, Tampa is the center of the world.img_2022

Monday night’s College National Championship game is a rematch of the 2016 National Championship, a game won by Alabama.

Clemson fans are hoping for a better outcome for their team this year.

“It’s great, it’s two years in a row. We made the trip last year and we love being able to follow our Tigers to the National Championship back-to-back years,” said Clemson fan Todd Kaminer.

Clemson fan Don Stone arrived outside of Raymond James stadium before noon for the game.

“We left North Carolina Friday night and drove two hours to get to South Carolina and got out of possible snow, and drove on down and had a big time here,” said Stone.

A designated tailgating area for fans offered everything from a zip line, to a concert stage with several artists performing before the game.

Alabama fan Franklin Riddle says it’s a game he couldn’t miss.

“Fourth generation through Tuscaloosa. My parents went there, grand parents, great grandparents went there, just the way you grew up… This is it. This is our Superbowl right here,” he said.

