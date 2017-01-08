Suspicious Death: Body found in wooded area of Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – Tarpon Springs police are investigating the death of a male whose body was found at a homeless camp. Police say the death is suspicious.

At 9 a.m. on Sunday, Tarpon Springs Police Department officers responded to a call about a “person down” in a wooded area in the 600 block of N. Safford Ave.

Officers discovered a deceased male in a homeless camp that he shared with two other people.

Those two people told officers that they discovered the male deceased and then called 911 from the Citgo gas station located at 801 N. Pinellas Ave.

Police say they are investigating the incident as a suspicious death at this time. The scene is being processed by detectives and forensics personnel.

Police have not identified the deceased person and say his cause of death will be investigated by the medical examiner’s office.