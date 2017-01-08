Suspicious Death: Body found in wooded area of Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – Tarpon Springs police are investigating the death of a male whose body was found at a homeless camp. Police say the death is suspicious.
At 9 a.m. on Sunday, Tarpon Springs Police Department officers responded to a call about a “person down” in a wooded area in the 600 block of N. Safford Ave.
Officers discovered a deceased male in a homeless camp that he shared with two other people.
Those two people told officers that they discovered the male deceased and then called 911 from the Citgo gas station located at 801 N. Pinellas Ave.
Police say they are investigating the incident as a suspicious death at this time. The scene is being processed by detectives and forensics personnel.
Police have not identified the deceased person and say his cause of death will be investigated by the medical examiner’s office.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.