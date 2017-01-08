Overloaded extension cord to blame in Clearwater house fire

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Investigators say an overloaded electrical extension cord started a fire at a Clearwater home early Sunday morning.
Clearwater firefighters received a call at 4:30 a.m. about a house that was on fire.
Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the rear of the home located at 1132 Carlton St.
The home’s occupants made it out safely.
Firefighters were able to put the blaze out quickly.
Investigators say the fire was accidental.
