NFL stars announced for Pro Bowl Week at Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Various NFL superstars have been announced for NFL Pro Bowl week at Walt Disney World Resort.

According to the Disney Parks blog, among the players announced are New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Green Bay Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers, New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Dallas Cowboy rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliot.

The players are just a few of the 88 selected to compete in the Pro Bowl.

Pro Bowl week begins Jan. 24 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. AFC and NFC team practices will be held there, as well as youth football events, a free family-friendly festival and the NFL Pro Bowl Experience.

The Wide World of Sports Complex will also host the taping of the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, pitting the AFC and NFC against each other, which will air on Jan. 26.

Disney Springs and Epcot will host the Pro Bowl 5K run.

Pro Bowl players, NFL cheerleaders and various community groups will march in a celebratory parade down Main Street, U.S.A. in Magic Kingdom on Jan. 27.

Tickets for the game are still available.