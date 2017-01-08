Man hit, killed by vehicle on I-4 in Polk

POLK COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – A man was hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate-4 on Sunday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said four vehicles were involved in the early morning crash. The man was hit after he got out of his damaged vehicle. His identity has not been released.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-4 at the ramp to Highway 27 in Davenport.

The response and investigation caused delays on I-4.

