Hernando deputies respond to possible drowning at Eagle’s Nest underwater cave system

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County Sheriff’s Office deputies are responding to a possible drowning at the Eagle’s Nest underwater cave system in Weeki Wachee.

Deputies received the call around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

No other details have been released about the incident.

Last October, two experienced divers died at Eagle’s Nest, which is also known as Lost Sink. Eagle’s Nest is a popular destination for divers around the world. It is known as a difficult and dangerous cave system.

Patrick Peacock and Chris Rittenmeyer had traveled from Fort Lauderdale for a 3-day dive at Eagle’s Nest for deep underwater exploration. Both men were experienced divers who had dived at Eagle’s Nest several times. A friend called 911 when the two men failed to check in with him. Their bodies were recovered the next day in a very dangerous and complex area of the cave system.

Father and son Darrin Spivey, age 35, and Dillon Sanchez age 15, also drowned at Eagle’s Nest. The pair died on Christmas Day in 2013 when they were trying out diving equipment they received as a Christmas gift.