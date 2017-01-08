Florida native Brian Jean-Mary named USF Bulls assistant head coach/defensive coordinator

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — University of South Florida head football coach Charlie Strong announced on Sunday that Florida native Brian Jean-Mary has been hired as the Bulls’ assistant head coach and defensive coordinator.

Jean-Mary has 18 years of coaching experience and served on Strong’s staff at Texas for the past three seasons as the Longhorns’ linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator.

Jean-Mary has spent the past seven seasons on Strong’s staffs, also joining him as assistant head coach/linebackers coach at Louisville from 2010 to 2013.

Jean-Mary also coached linebackers at Georgia Tech (2004-09) and was a secondary coach at North Alabama (2003).

“Brian has been a big part of assembling and coaching some of the best defenses in college football over the last 14 years and is ready for the next step to defensive coordinator,” Strong said in a news release.

“He has recruited, coached and mentored numerous all-conference and future NFL players and I’m excited for him to work with our student-athletes at South Florida.”

A native of Apopka, Fla., Jean-Mary played college football at Appalachian State, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in 1998. Jean-Mary is married to the former Jerilyn Ardis and has two daughters, Brooke and Brittany.

“I’m very excited to come to South Florida and have the opportunity to serve as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator under Coach Strong,” Jean-Mary said.

“I have had the honor to work with Coach Strong over the last seven seasons and appreciate his confidence in me to lead his defense. We have some terrific talent at USF and in the state of Florida and I’m excited to be back in the state and getting to work building the Bulls defense.”