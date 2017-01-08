Chilly temps for Championship Beach Bash in Clearwater

WFLA Web Staff Published: Updated:
City of Clearwater photo
City of Clearwater photo

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Parkas and mittens might replace bikinis and shorts as the preferred attire at Sunday’s Championship Beach Bash at Clearwater Beach.

The bash is one of many local events associated with the College Football Playoff National Championship. Clemson and Alabama play Monday night at Raymond James Stadium.

The Championship Beach Bash is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pier 60.

The free, family-friendly event will feature a pep-rally atmosphere with games, live music and more.

See more College Football Playoff National Championship events here.

