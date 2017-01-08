Busy thief breaks into 70 storage units at St. Pete facility

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are looking for a thief who broke into 70 storage units early Sunday morning.
Detectives say the thefts happened at the Budget Self Storage facility located at 1159 94th Ave. N.
Each unit that was broken into was located in an outdoor hallway.
Police do not yet know what property was stolen from each of the units.
Detectives plan to examine surveillance video from the storage facility to identify the suspect or suspects.
