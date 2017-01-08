Baggage claim area one of most vulnerable locations in airport

Associated Press Published: Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) – Since the 9/11 attacks, American airports have taken steps to keep travelers safe. But significant vulnerabilities remain.

The attack that killed five people Friday at the Fort Lauderdale airport raises concerns about how to further protect travelers and what place firearms have in U.S. airports.

Authorities say Iraq war veteran Esteban Santiago retrieved a handgun from his checked luggage, went to a bathroom to load it and then returned to the baggage claim area to open fire.

Transportation security and law enforcement experts say the baggage claim area remains one of the most vulnerable parts of the airport. Security is lighter and large numbers of people move in and out quickly.

CLICK-no-guns-allowed

 

RELATED-

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s