Southwest announces twice-a-day flights from TIA to LaGuardia airport

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Southwest Airlines announced Thursday it will begin twice-a-day nonstop service from Tampa International Airport to LaGuardia airport in New York City in June.

The flights will be introduced with fares as low as $89, according to the airline.

Beginning June 4, flights will depart Tampa at 5:30 a.m. and 2:35 p.m. daily, with return flights from LaGuardia departing at 8:55 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. daily.

“Southwest Airlines is pleased to bring nonstop service to New York’s LaGuardia Airport, the number one market for the Tampa community,” said Andrew Watterson, Senior Vice President, Network and Revenue, at Southwest Airlines.

The new service will expand Southwest at TIA, where the airline recently launched daily flights to Havana, Cuba as its first international service from Tampa.

Tickets for the flights are available now.