Hillsborough Deputies: Male bank robber wore dress, wig, UGG boots; took off in Lexus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a pair of bank robbery suspects.
The robbery happened at 5:40 pm Friday at the Florida West Credit Union located at 10025 North Dale Mabry Highway.
According to a HCSO report, the armed suspects entered the business, robbed it and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. The pair jumped a fence, got into a silver, 4-door Lexus IS and drove away.
Both suspects are described as black males. The first one stood between 5’10’’ and 6’1’’ tall and had a muscular build. He was wearing sunglasses, a black wig, a black and white checkered button-down shirt, black pants and black shoes.
The second man was 5’ 7’’ tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black wig, a red dress, grey sweat pants and UGG boots.
If you have any information about this case, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200. If you wish to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477 (TIPS), you could be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.
