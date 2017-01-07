High-wind advisory issued for Sunshine Skyway Bridge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A high-wind advisory has been issued for the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.
Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph were reported Saturday morning, according to a Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson.
High-profile vehicles should use caution due to the wind gusts.
Troopers will continue to monitor the span for motorists’ safety.
