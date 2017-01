PARIS, France (WLNS) – A new law in France has passed that makes it a right for employees to not check their work email at home.

France’s Right to Disconnect law makes it so that people that work at companies with more than 50 employees have the legal right to ignore their work email when they’re off the clock.

Companies also have to negotiate with their employees when it comes to ignoring other communications, like phone calls.

