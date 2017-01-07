Fans get to see media in action at special College Football Playoffs event

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fans had the unique opportunity Saturday morning to get a chance to see local and national media in action interviewing coaches and players, and at the same time, learning the coaches’ thoughts about the upcoming weekend and the big game.

The weather outside Amalie Arena was rainy and dreary but that certainly didn’t dampen the fans’ spirits inside on Saturday.

“It’s football weather and Clemson’s ready,” said Mitch Goldberg, a Clemson fan. “We’re ready to rock. We’re bringing it home.”

We found many of the fans at media day live right here in the Tampa Bay area. Even those who didn’t live here, say being here in Tampa for the game is a dream come true.

“So pumped,” said Mark Slavik. “I’m in college heaven right now. Nothing’s better than this.”

“It’s quite the experience,” Dabny Lynn, a Clemson alum told us. “We went to Phoenix last year and knew that this was one event we had to come to this. I can’t describe the feeling. It’s a spiritual experience almost.”

Some would argue Clemson has the better offense, while others we spoke with say there’s no question that Alabama has the better defense.

“They’re going to be the greatest team of all time and it’s already the greatest defense of all time,” said Gio Franke, an Alabama fan who lives in Tampa. At that moment, a Clemson fan shoved a Tigers hat at the camera. Without missing a beat he said, “Get that Clemson gear out.”

“Everyone’s going to argue but who really cares?” asked Reilly Collins wearing his bright orange shirt. “All I know is my opinion’s right and Clemson’s winning.”

Then we met a fan who just couldn’t make up his mind.

“I’m a Georgia fan, so my normal instinct is to always root for the SEC, but I really like Clemson, but I’d really think I’d win either way,” said Doug Hess of Tampa.

When we asked him if and when he was going to make his final decision, he responded, “I’m just rooting for a good game at this point, like last year.”

