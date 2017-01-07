Discounted admission, ride tickets to Florida State Fair available at Walgreens

(Source: Florida State Fair Authority)
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Discounted admission and ride tickets to the 2017 Florida State Fair are available at all area Walgreens through Feb. 8, as well as online.

Individuals and families can save up to 30 percent by buying in advance.

Adults can save by purchasing advance admission tickets for $9 , while seniors and kids tickets are $7 and $5.

Weekday armbands good for all-you-can ride on Feb. 9, 13, 14, 15 or 16 are $20, while ride armbands good for any one day of the fair are $30, a saving of $5 on both ride armband prices.

Parking for the state fair is free.

The 113th Florida State Fair is scheduled for Feb. 9-20 at the Florida State Fairgrounds, located at I-4 and US Highway 301 in Tampa.

This year’s theme is “Picture Yourself at the Fair,” emphasizing all of the unforgettable moments just waiting to be captured.

