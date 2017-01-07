Cold weather shelters to open Saturday night in anticipation of cold front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Some Tampa Bay area counties are planning on opening cold weather shelters on Saturday and Sunday night in anticipation of a cold front that is moving into the area.
The cold front will arrive late Saturday
“Later in the day, dryer, much colder air starts settling into the region,” according to Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth.
“We’re going to feel it with cold, north winds around 20 miles per hour, gusting even higher than that and by Sunday morning temperatures starting off near 40, but when you factor in the wind, it’s going to feel like the 20s and 30s,” said Bloodsworth. Check the STORM TEAM 8 forecast here.
The Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday issued a high-wind advisory for the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.
The following counties have released information about cold weather shelters that will open
Pinellas County Cold Night Shelters
The cold night shelters for the homeless will be open on the following dates: Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8
The shelters open between 6 and 6:30 p.m. (Peace Memorial opens at 5 p.m.), accept guests all night long, and close the following morning at approximately 6 a.m. Shelter guests are provided a hot evening meal, a warm safe place to spend the night, and breakfast the following morning. We will advise you should they open on additional nights. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact Cliff Smith at (727) 893-7627 (office) or (727) 698-1809 (cell).
Adult Men and Women
Clearwater
Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church-Primary Shelter
110 S. Ft. Harrison Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756
Church Phone: (727) 446-3001
Capacity: 110
Note: This shelter opens at 5 p.m.
St. Cecelia Catholic Church-Back-up Shelter
820 Jasmine Way, Clearwater, FL 33756
Church Phone: (727) 447-3494
Note: functions as a back-up shelter when Peace Memorial is full. This shelter may not open if Peace Memorial does not reach full capacity.
St. Petersburg
Salvation Army
1400 4th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: (727) 822-4954
Capacity: 50
The Turning Point
1810 5th Avenue N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Phone: (727) 823-7811
Capacity 25
Northwest Presbyterian Church
6330 54th Ave. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33706
Church Phone: (727) 544-4551
Capacity: 75
Tarpon Springs
First United Methodist Church of Tarpon Springs
501 E. Tarpon Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Phone: (727) 937-3271
Capacity: 40
Families with Children
Families will be placed in family shelters on cold nights. Families should call 2-1-1 to make these arrangements.
Hillsborough County Cold Weather Shelters
Hillsborough County cold weather shelters will open tonight, Saturday, January 7, for the homeless and for those who live in homes without adequate heat. The National Weather Service expects local temperatures to dip to below freezing in Hillsborough County tonight.
Individuals who need transportation to a cold weather shelter should call (813) 272-7272 between 5:30 and 8 p.m. to arrange a ride. Officials recommend calling for a ride only if you are stranded in the cold weather, or live in a home without adequate heat and are physically unable to get to a shelter.
Hillsborough County partners with the following organizations to provide cold weather shelters:
Jackson Springs Recreation Center, 8620 Jackson Springs Road in Town ‘N Country
Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families
Phone: (813) 554-5004
Media interviews available at this location only
Wimauma Senior Center, 5714 North St. in Wimauma
Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families
Phone: (813) 671-7672
Brandon Community Center, 510 E. Sadie St. in Brandon
Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families
Phone: (813) 635-8179
Metropolitan Ministries, 2106 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa
This location is where families go for motel vouchers before 5 p.m.
After hours phone: (813) 209-1077
Salvation Army, 1514 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa
Open now for adults
After hours phone: (813) 221-4440
All cold weather shelters are also accepting donations, such as hats, gloves, scarves, socks, blankets, disinfectant wipes and spray, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, disposable cups, coffee, creamer, paper plates, paper towels, plastic utensils, and sugar.
The lower-than-normal temperatures combined with strong winds could produce dangerous wind chills. Residents who must be outside overnight or during the early morning hours are encouraged to dress in several warm layers, and limit skin exposure to the wind.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.