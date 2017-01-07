Cold weather shelters to open Saturday night in anticipation of cold front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Some Tampa Bay area counties are planning on opening cold weather shelters on Saturday and Sunday night in anticipation of a cold front that is moving into the area.

The cold front will arrive late Saturday

“Later in the day, dryer, much colder air starts settling into the region,” according to Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth.

“We’re going to feel it with cold, north winds around 20 miles per hour, gusting even higher than that and by Sunday morning temperatures starting off near 40, but when you factor in the wind, it’s going to feel like the 20s and 30s,” said Bloodsworth. Check the STORM TEAM 8 forecast here.

The Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday issued a high-wind advisory for the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

The following counties have released information about cold weather shelters that will open

Pinellas County Cold Night Shelters

The cold night shelters for the homeless will be open on the following dates: Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8

The shelters open between 6 and 6:30 p.m. (Peace Memorial opens at 5 p.m.), accept guests all night long, and close the following morning at approximately 6 a.m. Shelter guests are provided a hot evening meal, a warm safe place to spend the night, and breakfast the following morning. We will advise you should they open on additional nights. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact Cliff Smith at (727) 893-7627 (office) or (727) 698-1809 (cell).

Adult Men and Women

Clearwater

Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church-Primary Shelter

110 S. Ft. Harrison Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756

Church Phone: (727) 446-3001

Capacity: 110

Note: This shelter opens at 5 p.m.

St. Cecelia Catholic Church-Back-up Shelter

820 Jasmine Way, Clearwater, FL 33756

Church Phone: (727) 447-3494

Note: functions as a back-up shelter when Peace Memorial is full. This shelter may not open if Peace Memorial does not reach full capacity.

St. Petersburg

Salvation Army

1400 4th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Phone: (727) 822-4954

Capacity: 50

The Turning Point

1810 5th Avenue N

St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Phone: (727) 823-7811

Capacity 25

Northwest Presbyterian Church

6330 54th Ave. North

St. Petersburg, FL 33706

Church Phone: (727) 544-4551

Capacity: 75

Tarpon Springs

First United Methodist Church of Tarpon Springs

501 E. Tarpon Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Phone: (727) 937-3271

Capacity: 40

Families with Children

Families will be placed in family shelters on cold nights. Families should call 2-1-1 to make these arrangements.

Hillsborough County Cold Weather Shelters

Hillsborough County cold weather shelters will open tonight, Saturday, January 7, for the homeless and for those who live in homes without adequate heat. The National Weather Service expects local temperatures to dip to below freezing in Hillsborough County tonight.

Individuals who need transportation to a cold weather shelter should call (813) 272-7272 between 5:30 and 8 p.m. to arrange a ride. Officials recommend calling for a ride only if you are stranded in the cold weather, or live in a home without adequate heat and are physically unable to get to a shelter.

Hillsborough County partners with the following organizations to provide cold weather shelters:

Jackson Springs Recreation Center, 8620 Jackson Springs Road in Town ‘N Country

Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families

Phone: (813) 554-5004

Media interviews available at this location only

Wimauma Senior Center, 5714 North St. in Wimauma

Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families

Phone: (813) 671-7672

Brandon Community Center, 510 E. Sadie St. in Brandon

Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families

Phone: (813) 635-8179

Metropolitan Ministries, 2106 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa

This location is where families go for motel vouchers before 5 p.m.

After hours phone: (813) 209-1077

Salvation Army, 1514 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa

Open now for adults

After hours phone: (813) 221-4440

All cold weather shelters are also accepting donations, such as hats, gloves, scarves, socks, blankets, disinfectant wipes and spray, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, disposable cups, coffee, creamer, paper plates, paper towels, plastic utensils, and sugar.

The lower-than-normal temperatures combined with strong winds could produce dangerous wind chills. Residents who must be outside overnight or during the early morning hours are encouraged to dress in several warm layers, and limit skin exposure to the wind.