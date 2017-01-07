BOGO ‘Fun Card’ and free pre-school card return to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens image
Busch Gardens image

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens is kicking off 2017 with two new ways to save, including the BOGO 2017 ‘Fun Card’ deal as well as the free Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and SeaWorld Orlando preschool card.

Guests can receive an Adventure Island Fun Card free with the purchase of a Busch Gardens Fun Card, which lets guests pay for a day and visit both parks through the end of 2017.

The card includes admission to events including Busch Garden’s Real Music Series, Food and Wine festival, Summer Nights, Christmas Town, and more.

Busch Gardens is also bringing back the SeaWorld and Busch Gardens Preschool Card.  Kids five-years-old and younger can enjoy Busch Gardens and SeaWorld Orlando for free from Jan. 4 through Dec. 31.

