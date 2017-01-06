Yahoo deletes tweet that included racial slur

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2016, file photo, the logo of Yahoo appears on a smartphone in Frankfurt, Germany. Yahoo Finance deleted a tweet that accidentally included a racial epithet Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
Yahoo Finance says it accidentally tweeted out a racial epithet when promoting a story about the cost of President-elect Donald Trump’s plans to increase the size of the U.S. Navy.

The headline for the story on Yahoo Finance is, “Trump Wants a Much Bigger Navy: Here’s How Much It’ll Cost.” But when it was tweeted Thursday, the word “bigger” had an “n” as its first letter instead of a “b.”

The tweet was deleted and Yahoo Finance tweeted an apology, chalking it up to a spelling error. A company spokeswoman referred to the statement when asked for further comment.

Yahoo’s mistake quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.

