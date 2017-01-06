WATCH LIVE: Oldest women in space breaks another record

(WFLA) — At 56-yeas-old, Peggy Whitson became the oldest woman in space when she arrived at the International Space Station in November.

With the launch of the first space mission of 2017, she also became the oldest woman to perform a spacewalk.

Whitson will spend six months at the space station with fellow astronaut Shane Kimbrough, who is only 49-years-old. Together they will perform a “power maintenance spacewalk,” which means she’ll help replace power gear.

Specifically, they are installing new lithium-ion batteries for storing the space stations solar power.

Whitson told the Associated Press she’s adapting to weightless life in space quicker than her last trip in 2008.

“I love being in space,” she said. “I sleep like a baby. I mean, it is amazing the great sleep. Nothing hurts when you’re lying in bed. You can sleep the whole night through. It’s great.”

Whitson is expected to spend her 57th birthday in space come February.

