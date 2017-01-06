Toll-free number available for family, friends of airport passengers

Press Release Published:
r-airport-shooting-2-web_bk

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County has established a toll-free number for passengers and family members affected by Friday afternoon’s incident at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. At least five individuals are confirmed dead following an active shooter incident in Terminal 2 at approximately 1 p.m., and several others are being treated at local hospitals.

According to Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected gunman is in custody.

The airport has suspended all operations until further notice. Port Everglades is closed to inbound land traffic until further notice. Passengers are asked to call their airline or cruise line for latest information.

A Family Assistance Center has been established at the Renaissance Hotel, 1617 SE 17th St. in Fort Lauderdale. The telephone number of the hotel is 954-626-1700.

Friends and family can call the Broward County Call Center, toll free, at 866-435-9355, for the latest information. The Call Center will be open for extended hours Friday and until further notice.

Get breaking news updates on Twitter.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s