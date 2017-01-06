Toll-free number available for family, friends of airport passengers

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County has established a toll-free number for passengers and family members affected by Friday afternoon’s incident at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. At least five individuals are confirmed dead following an active shooter incident in Terminal 2 at approximately 1 p.m., and several others are being treated at local hospitals.

According to Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected gunman is in custody.

The airport has suspended all operations until further notice. Port Everglades is closed to inbound land traffic until further notice. Passengers are asked to call their airline or cruise line for latest information.

A Family Assistance Center has been established at the Renaissance Hotel, 1617 SE 17th St. in Fort Lauderdale. The telephone number of the hotel is 954-626-1700.

Friends and family can call the Broward County Call Center, toll free, at 866-435-9355, for the latest information. The Call Center will be open for extended hours Friday and until further notice.

