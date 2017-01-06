Tampa Bay teachers honored & pampered at event during National Championship weekend

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) — From classroom makeovers to new supplies, Tampa Bay teachers will be the big winners no matter which team claims the College Football National Championship title.

There’s a charitable arm to the big game — The Extra Yard For Teachers Summit.

“We heard about the Extra Yard For Teacher Summit, and we were really inspired by it because it really gives back to teachers. Obviously with four kids they’re a really big part of our lives and we’re so excited to see it come to Tampa,” said Marisa Langford, also known as the Tampa Mama blogger.

Langford had her children write letters to nominate their teachers to win supplies or possibly a classroom makeover.

The foundation even set up “Donors Choose” website so anyone can give to teachers.

“We need all the help we can get, just last month I went to set of books for my classroom. It’s amazing when we get that support from our community.” said Jamie Morgan of Learning Gate Community School.

The event is held at the Tampa Convention Center and brings in popular keynote speakers to support and motivate teachers. With a valid teacher’s I.D., educators can even hang out and get pampered in the “teacher’s lounge” set up as part of the summit.

“We always like to feel appreciated, and for a big organization like that to take the time out is amazing.” said Alisa Weaver, a teacher at Learning Gate Community School.

The foundation has funded more than $2.5 million direct classroom needs in host cities, and $7.5 million in direct donations.