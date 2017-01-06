Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: Dec. 26 to 30

(WFLA) — State inspectors temporarily closed one Tampa Bay area eatery from Dec. 26 to Dec. 30, 2016. We’ve listed the restaurant that was closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.

Domino’s Pizza located at 812 17th Ave. W. in Bradenton

Rodent activity present as evidenced by more than 200 dry and hard rodent droppings found throughout the establishment in the following places-

50 rodent droppings found on bottom shelf of a prep table and under the prep table.

20 rodent droppings found under a cooler used to store soda.

50 rodent droppings found on the floor.

25 rodent droppings found on containers of food on shelves.

15 rodent droppings found on the floor behind a pizza oven.

5 rodent droppings found under a handwashing sink.

20 rodent droppings found on the floor near a walk-in cooler.

40 rodent droppings found at in a laundry and storage closet.

Rodent burrow or rodent nesting materials present at wall adjacent to walk-in cooler. Foam from the wall is being chewed into small pieces and stored on the floor between the wall and walk-in cooler.

Food manager certification expired.

The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from Dec. 26 to Dec. 30, 2016-

Cooked meat held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.

Cooked hazardous food not cooled.

Slicer blade soiled with old food debris.

Flies at open dumpster where unbagged trash was observed.

Raw food stored over ready-to-eat food.

Rotted vegetable scraps found in the walk-in cooler.

Hazardous cold food held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.

Raw food stored over cooked food.

Stored food not covered in walk-in cooler.

Hazardous cold food held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.

Roach activity present as evidenced by 2 live roaches found.

Stop Sale Order issued for potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse.

Employee began working with food, handling clean equipment, and touching unwrapped single-service items without first washing their hands.

Raw food was stored over ready-to-eat food in the walk-in cooler.

Stop Sale Order issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition.

Dented/rusted cans found.

Employee seen touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands.

Stop Sale Order issued for hazardous food due to temperature abuse.

Dishmachine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength.

Build-up of food debris, dust and dirt on nonfood-contact surface.

Food stored on the floor.

Roach activity present as evidenced by 5 live roaches found on the floor.

Single-use gloves not changed as needed after changing tasks or when damaged or soiled.

Stop Sale Order issued for hazardous food due to temperature abuse.

SEE MORE RESTAURANT RATINGS REPORTS