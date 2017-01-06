Orlando middle school teacher accused of asking teen for nude photos

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – An Orlando, Florida, middle school teacher is accused of requesting and receiving nude photos from one of his former teenage students.

News outlets report the Orange County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Andrew Montalvo was arrested Wednesday and charged with obscene communication.

Records show the seventh-grade Avalon Middle School civics teacher kept in contact through social media with the 16-year-old victim, whom he had taught when she was 14.

Investigators say Montalvo told deputies he was intoxicated when he asked the girl for the photos, which she sent to him.

Deputies say Montalvo also paid the victim and her friend $2,000 so they wouldn’t turn over the messages to authorities.

Orange County Public Schools officials say Montalvo was relieved of duty Nov. 29. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

