New Year’s Eve Party Tips

- Take the pressure/hype off NYE and host a small group at home! (no fuss or fancy party/trip)
- Tips for doing so/things you need for easy execution
- Also budget friendly!
- Pick a theme – (example: PJs movie marathon, “black tie” at home)
- Keep guest list small
- Ask everyone to bring their own favorite drink
- Be sure to have a “virgin” option for kids or those that do not drink
- For food – pick a theme as well (example Chinese takeout, NYE good luck foods early
- Just desserts – start party later and just have sweets!
- Favors – will show idea I have for easy one you can “pop” at midnight (Also idea of prosecco vs. champagne)
- Simple decor – I will show the items I brought such as napkins, tablecloth, party hats and mention the use of leftover gold from other holiday decor
- Sparklers, new years resolution games & make sure the countdown is on TV!
For more information go to: http://hostingandtoasting.com/