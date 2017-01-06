New Year’s Eve Party Tips

  • Take the pressure/hype off NYE and host a small group at home! (no fuss or fancy party/trip)
  • Tips for doing so/things you need for easy execution
  • Also budget friendly!
  • Pick a theme – (example: PJs movie marathon, “black tie” at home)
  • Keep guest list small
  • Ask everyone to bring their own favorite drink
  • Be sure to have a “virgin” option for kids or those that do not drink
  • For food – pick a theme as well (example Chinese takeout, NYE good luck foods early
  • Just desserts – start party later and just have sweets!
  • Favors  – will show idea I have for easy one you can “pop” at midnight (Also idea of prosecco vs. champagne)
  • Simple decor – I will show the items I brought such as napkins, tablecloth, party hats and mention the use of leftover gold from other holiday decor
  • Sparklers, new years resolution games & make sure the countdown is on TV!

