Liza Marie Garcia is a CEO, mother of two girls, certified business mentor and author of “Never Drink Coffee During A Business Meeting.” She joins us to talk about resolutions you SHOULD be making in the new year as it pertains to your career.

Don’t look in the rear view mirror! End unprofitable or negative partnerships! Target (1) one “take-away” from the past for each quarter of 2017 Don’t stay in a job for the wrong reasons.