Man shot at North Port intersection during rush hour

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was shot in the middle of an intersection during rush hour traffic Friday morning, according to deputies.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said at around 7:15 Friday morning, a gray pickup truck was stopped in front of an SUV at the intersection of US 41 and River Road in North Port.

At one point, the driver of the pickup truck stepped out and began arguing with a passenger in the SUV.

Officials say the driver then took out a gun and shot the passenger on the street.

At this time, officials are not calling this a “road rage” shooting.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s office said the victim was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

The driver and the other occupants in the vehicles were brought in for questioning.

No names have been released at this time and its unclear if the victim and shooter have any relation.

News Channel 8’s John Rogers is following the story and he’ll have more details on air and online.