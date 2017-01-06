Man charged with voyeurism after allegedly watching woman change in Hillsborough store

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies say a 51-year-old man looked under the doors of a Brandon Goodwill women’s changing room Thursday. A woman was trying on clothes, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies said.

Jack Richard Tempfer, of Seffner, is charged with voyeurism and disorderly moral conduct. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. at the 1106 E. Brandon Blvd. store.

“Customers spotted Jack Tempfer looking under the doors of the woman’s changing room while a female was trying on clothes,” a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “When deputies arrived at the store, they detained Tempfer.”

Tempfer told deputies the victim was his girlfriend, however, that is not the case, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Deputies reviewed store surveillance videos and confirmed his activity of peeping under the dressing room door,” the spokesperson said.

The suspect was taken to the Hillsborough County Orient Road Jail. He has “an extensive criminal arrest history,” the spokesperson said.