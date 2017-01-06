Man charged with voyeurism after allegedly watching woman change in Hillsborough store

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published:
Jack Richard Tempfer, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office photo
Jack Richard Tempfer, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office photo

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies say a 51-year-old man looked under the doors of a Brandon Goodwill women’s changing room Thursday. A woman was trying on clothes, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies said.

Jack Richard Tempfer, of Seffner, is charged with voyeurism and disorderly moral conduct. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. at the 1106 E. Brandon Blvd. store.

“Customers spotted Jack Tempfer looking under the doors of the woman’s changing room while a female was trying on clothes,” a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “When deputies arrived at the store, they detained Tempfer.”

Tempfer told deputies the victim was his girlfriend, however, that is not the case, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Deputies reviewed store surveillance videos and confirmed his activity of peeping under the dressing room door,” the spokesperson said.

The suspect was taken to the Hillsborough County Orient Road Jail. He has “an extensive criminal arrest history,” the spokesperson said.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s