Have you heard of virtual home staging? Today we find out how it works and how staging the old fashioned way will also help you get more money for your home when you sell.

Karen Post is the founder and chief creative director of home frosting. She has bought, rented, and sold numerous properties and has been creating memorable environments for over three decades. Karen began her career in visual merchandising and has worked with top luxury retailers, lifestyle fashion labels, and international hospitality brands. Since then, she has evolved into one of the top branding and packaging experts in the world. Karen is a twice-published business author and a master of visual transformations. She has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Fox News, The New York Times, and in Forbes Magazine. Her work reshapes ordinary subjects and spaces into objects of desire and impressive show places.