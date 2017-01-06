Headlines: Watch Epiphany live; Tilikum, Orca whale at SeaWorld, dies; Events start for college football playoff

Good afternoon! Today is Friday, January 6.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Partly cloudy and mild today with highs in the mid 70s. Rain moves in tonight. See your full forecast here

TODAY’S HEADLINES

SeaWorld announces death of Orca whale Tilikum. Read more

Tarpon Springs 2017 Epiphany Schedule. Read more and watch live

SCHEDULE: Many weekend events leading up to National Championship game in Tampa. Read more

Tampa Bay teachers honored & pampered at event during National Championship weekend. Read more

Man accused of recording woman in Riverview Publix bathroom. Read more

WATCH LIVE: Little eaglet eating well, getting bigger every day – See here

Tampa road closures during National College Football Championship weekend – See here

Florida Planned Parenthood official reacts to announcement on defunding. Read more

DON’T MISS IT

