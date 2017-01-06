Headlines: Watch Epiphany live; Tilikum, Orca whale at SeaWorld, dies; Events start for college football playoff

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published:
r-epiphany-2017-2-web_bkg_

Good afternoon! Today is Friday, January 6.

TODAY’S WEATHER
Partly cloudy and mild today with highs in the mid 70s. Rain moves in tonight. See your full forecast here

TODAY’S HEADLINES
SeaWorld announces death of Orca whale Tilikum. Read more
Tarpon Springs 2017 Epiphany Schedule. Read more and watch live
SCHEDULE: Many weekend events leading up to National Championship game in Tampa. Read more
Tampa Bay teachers honored & pampered at event during National Championship weekend. Read more
Man accused of recording woman in Riverview Publix bathroom. Read more
WATCH LIVE: Little eaglet eating well, getting bigger every day – See here
Tampa road closures during National College Football Championship weekend – See here
Florida Planned Parenthood official reacts to announcement on defunding. Read more

See all of today’s top stories

DON’T MISS IT
The ‘Best Time to Buy Things,’ from Consumer Reports – See here

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s