Gluten-Free Almond Honey Pancakes

Honey Almond Pancakes
(Gluten-free, Grain-free, Dairy-free, Soy-free, Refined Sugar-free)

Makes 10-12 pancakes

2 cups gluten-free almond flour
4 tablespoons Collagen Powder
3 large eggs
¾ cup water

2 tablespoons honey

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon kosher or fine sea salt

Grapeseed or vegetable oil, for cooking

Preheat the oven to 200ºF.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the almond flour, collagen powder, eggs, water, honey, baking soda, and salt.

Heat a skillet or griddle over medium-low heat until a drop of water sprinkled on the pan sizzles immediately. Brush the pan with oil and let heat for a few seconds.

Ladle a scant ¼ cup of pancake batter onto the pan for each pancake. Cook until the bottoms are golden brown and the edges appear dry, about 5 minutes. Gently flip and cook for another 1½ – 2 minutes or until the bottoms are browned and the pancakes feel firm to the touch. Keep the cooked pancakes warm in the oven while preparing the rest. Serve warm.

