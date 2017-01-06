Florida Planned Parenthood official reacts to announcement on defunding

600x338_Mary_McGuire By Published:
Planned Parenthood

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)–Planned Parenthood could lose its federal funding and some in Florida believe the block in funding could have drastic impacts, especially on vulnerable residents in the Sunshine State.

House Speaker Paul Ryan announced he wants to get rid of the funding on Thursday, at the same time that Congress moves to repeal Obamacare.

Many Republican members of Congress oppose funding Planned Parenthood because the clinics provide abortion services.

“Planned Parenthood is not just receiving a blank check, these are services that are rendered for patients that come to us,” said Anna Eskamai, the senior director of Public Affairs and Communications for Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida.

Planned Parenthood currently has 22 centers open across Florida.

“When it comes to this dynamic of de-funding Planned Parenthood, here in Florida, we are really talking about those that are most vulnerable,” said Eskamai.

Democrats do plan to block the bill.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s