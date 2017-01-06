Florida Planned Parenthood official reacts to announcement on defunding

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)–Planned Parenthood could lose its federal funding and some in Florida believe the block in funding could have drastic impacts, especially on vulnerable residents in the Sunshine State.

House Speaker Paul Ryan announced he wants to get rid of the funding on Thursday, at the same time that Congress moves to repeal Obamacare.

Many Republican members of Congress oppose funding Planned Parenthood because the clinics provide abortion services.

“Planned Parenthood is not just receiving a blank check, these are services that are rendered for patients that come to us,” said Anna Eskamai, the senior director of Public Affairs and Communications for Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida.

Planned Parenthood currently has 22 centers open across Florida.

“When it comes to this dynamic of de-funding Planned Parenthood, here in Florida, we are really talking about those that are most vulnerable,” said Eskamai.

Democrats do plan to block the bill.