‘Employement contract’ at Lakeland restaurant going viral

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland restaurant owner’s “employment contract” is going viral.

Saigon Bistro, located in Lakeside Village in Lakeland, is a Vietnamese restaurant.

According to an employee speaking on behalf of the restaurant, the owner passed the contract out to employees during a team meeting.

The contract requires employees to sign and agree to pay certain amounts of money for not doing or following certain rules.

A picture of the contract was posted to popular social media sites, Reddit and the Chive,where it has garnered thousands of comments and shares.

The contract rules include not using cell phones during work hours, only giving straws to male customer if they ask, completing all side work, and saying “hi” and “bye” to all customers.

Employees are asked to pay anywhere between .25 cents up to $20.00 depending on the broken rule, and number of times an employee has broken it.

The money collected from employees goes into a “mistake” jar.

Employees tell News Channel 8 the money goes back to them in the end, as the owner uses it to purchase snacks for employees.

