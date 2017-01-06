Dead sharks dumped at Titusville park under investigation

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Wildlife officials are looking to find out who has been dumping dead sharks at a Titusville park recently.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials tell WESH-TV that they received a tip about someone dumping sharks next to the Indian River at Kennedy Point Park.

Officers removed three dead sharks from the shore there Thursday. Each one was about 2-feet long.

Officials say the animals will be taken to a lab where they’ll determine what kind of sharks they are and how old they were. It’s unknown exactly how long the carcasses had been left there.

Recreational fishing regulations allow a catch limit of just one shark per person per day.

Officials are seeking any information about the incident. People can call the fish kill hotline at 800-636-0511.