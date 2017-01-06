Dead sharks dumped at Titusville park under investigation

ap By Published:
fwc

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Wildlife officials are looking to find out who has been dumping dead sharks at a Titusville park recently.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials tell WESH-TV that they received a tip about someone dumping sharks next to the Indian River at Kennedy Point Park.

Officers removed three dead sharks from the shore there Thursday. Each one was about 2-feet long.

Officials say the animals will be taken to a lab where they’ll determine what kind of sharks they are and how old they were. It’s unknown exactly how long the carcasses had been left there.

Recreational fishing regulations allow a catch limit of just one shark per person per day.

Officials are seeking any information about the incident. People can call the fish kill hotline at 800-636-0511.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s