TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Some of our furry friends at Tampa’s Busch Gardens are messing around on the field.
The animals enjoyed football themed enrichment toys and food from staff.
Hippos enjoyed eating watermelon footballs, and giraffes roamed the plains scoring touchdowns.
Gearing up for the College National Championship game this weekend never looked so cute.
Busch Gardens animals get into the college football spirit
