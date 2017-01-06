Brandon man charged with vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter after deadly crash

Photo courtesy FHP
Photo courtesy FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 28-year-old Brandon man has been charged after a deadly Hillsborough County accident.

The crash occurred around 3:23 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 60. It involved three vehicles.

Troopers said the suspect, Johnathan Honza, was driving westbound on Adamo Drive/Highway 60, approaching Falkenburg Road, when he ran a red light and crashed into the driver’s side of the victim’s car.

The victim, 25-year-old Dontae Hill, of Tampa, died at Tampa General Hospital.

A third vehicle was struck by debris. No one in that vehicle was injured.

Honza was charged Friday with vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter and not having a valid license.

