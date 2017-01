TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is holding a news conference at the Tampa International Airport on Friday to discuss human trafficking awareness.

Bondi is set to announce a new human trafficking awareness effort.

She is joined by Representative Ross Spano and Chief Paul Sireci, Director of Public Safety and Security for the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority.

Stay with WFLA.com for more updates on this developing story.