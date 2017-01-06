14-year-old boy charged with attempted murder, child abuse of 4-month-old

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A fourteen-year-old boy was arrested on attempted murder and child abuse charges after allegedly attempting to kill a four-month-old.

An affidavit says the boy attempted to kill the victim in a premeditated manner by placing the baby face down on a bed in a blanket.

The 14-year-old placed a pillow on top of the victim’s head, allegedly in an attempt to suffocate the victim.

The suspect told police he intentionally tried to kill the victim.

The suspect allegedly sat on a couch and watched the victim struggle.

He said he left the victim face down for five to ten minutes, until the victim’s parents returned to find the victim.

