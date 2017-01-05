Woman receives $10,000+ in roaming charges while cellphone on airplane mode

(WFLA) – Venessa Bucheli returned from her honeymoon cruise to Cozumel, Mexico excited to begin married life. Then, she turned her Sprint cell phone on and received an alarming text message.

She was charged more than $10,000 in roaming charges.

She said the charges are an error, and that at first Sprint agreed, but now continues to charge her and threatens to disconnect her phone.

“We called Sprint and we advised them that we were going on a cruise,” Bucheli said.

“They advised us not to occur roaming charges, to put our phone on airplane mode, which we did.”

In airplane mode, a cell phone can be used for things like taking photos, but does not use data, a sure way to protect yourself from roaming charges.

So how did this happen?

Her bill is a now a whopping $10,929, mostly for roaming charges from Belize, even though she was in Mexico.

Her bill shows no phone calls were made during the cruise, between Nov. 14 and Nov. 20.

After no answers from Sprint, Bucheli turned to 8 On Your Side’s Better Call Behnken.

Investigator Shannon Behnken is working to get answers for this woman. Her story will air today at 5 p.m. on News Channel 8.

Get our hottest stories

delivered to your inbox Sign up for News Channel 8’s Noon Newsletter to get

updates on the day’s top stories Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters