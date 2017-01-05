What to know if you plan on using Uber for National Championship game

TAMPA, Fla. – In partnership with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, Uber will have a designated ridesharing lot, located across from Steinbrenner Fieldfor drop-offs and pickups before and after the game on Monday, Jan. 9.

How to Get an Uber Ride from the Lot

– Proceed to the designated Uber lot across from Steinbrenner Field to request a ride.

– After the ride has been confirmed, you must call or text the Uber driver to receive their designated parking space number.

– Once you receive the Uber driver’s space number, check in with the security guard near the lot to be escorted to your Uber car.

“It’s our goal to make sure fans have a seamless experience getting to and from the game,” said Javi Correoso, Uber Public Affairs Manager.

In addition, Uber rides are free from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the weekend.

“We are excited to partner with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission to connect residents and visitors with safe and affordable rides throughout the weekend.”

To add to the gameday experience Uber has partnered with Fanatics, the global leader for licensed sports merchandise and the official merchandise partner of the College Football Playoff, to open a pop up retail shop selling official championship gear for the winning team immediately following the game, and a free Dr Pepper while waiting.

Uber is also integrated into the Tampa Bay Sports Commission’s CFP Social Passport app allowing event attendees to request a ride directly. Fans who check into events via this app can earn prizes, including free Uber rides.